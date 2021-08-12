Previous
First blossoms by dide
First blossoms

A couple of years ago we planted some almond trees as a bit of an experiment. Today I noticed the first one has blossoms. We are hoping that perhaps they will yield some nuts this year....
SandraD ace
Beautiful blossom shot, hope you have a good yield.
August 12th, 2021  
