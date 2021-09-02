Previous
Kakabeak by dide
Photo 2804

Kakabeak

We had a very healthy kaka beak shrub, but part of it died. The lower branches are still quite happily flowering.though.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2021  
