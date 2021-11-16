Previous
Next
First courgettes by dide
Photo 2879

First courgettes

We have spent years adding compost, sawdust etc to the vege garden and are now reaping the benefits. These are the first courgettes and I think probably the earliest we have ever had them. They’re very nice cooked in a bit of butter with tomatoes.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
What a tasty looking image Dianne, just can’t better fresh home grown:)
November 17th, 2021  
Babs ace
I bet they are delicious.
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise