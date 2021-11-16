Sign up
Photo 2879
First courgettes
We have spent years adding compost, sawdust etc to the vege garden and are now reaping the benefits. These are the first courgettes and I think probably the earliest we have ever had them. They’re very nice cooked in a bit of butter with tomatoes.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
garden
,
courgette
,
home-grown
Peter
ace
What a tasty looking image Dianne, just can’t better fresh home grown:)
November 17th, 2021
Babs
ace
I bet they are delicious.
November 17th, 2021
