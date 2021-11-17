Sign up
Photo 2880
The Big Smoke
A busy day back at school today after 3 months in lockdown. I had 12 kids who were rather delighted to be back with their (masked and socially distanced) friends. A very old photo from the archives.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Tags
waterfront
,
auckland
Peter
ace
Lovely leading lines, limited light yet still retaining detail well done Dianne, Fav:)
November 17th, 2021
Babs
ace
Lovely scene. I bet it is strange to be back at school again.
November 17th, 2021
