The Big Smoke by dide
Photo 2880

The Big Smoke

A busy day back at school today after 3 months in lockdown. I had 12 kids who were rather delighted to be back with their (masked and socially distanced) friends. A very old photo from the archives.
17th November 2021

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
789% complete

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely leading lines, limited light yet still retaining detail well done Dianne, Fav:)
November 17th, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely scene. I bet it is strange to be back at school again.
November 17th, 2021  
