Photo 2957
Manukau Heads
A photo from about a month ago looking over the Manukau Harbour bar where it meets the Tasman Sea. Since then, we haven't had any rain, so it is even drier on the sandy hillsides.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
,
harbour
,
farm
,
manukau-heads
