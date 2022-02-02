Previous
Manukau Heads by dide
Photo 2957

Manukau Heads

A photo from about a month ago looking over the Manukau Harbour bar where it meets the Tasman Sea. Since then, we haven't had any rain, so it is even drier on the sandy hillsides.
2nd February 2022

Dianne

@dide
