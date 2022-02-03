Sign up
Photo 2958
Reflections
One of the camera club set subjects this year is reflections/upside down. I had fun taking images in Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. Some were perfect reflections, but I liked this one with a little ripple on the water.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st January 2022 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
ponga
,
pukekura-park
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous image! That makes a great pattern.
February 3rd, 2022
