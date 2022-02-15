Previous
Next
Waiting... by dide
Photo 2970

Waiting...

for the photographer to finish taking photos. I guess it all evens out when he is off fishing...
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
813% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Love it
February 15th, 2022  
Christina
Brilliant!
February 15th, 2022  
julia ace
Convenient for them to put a bed there for Chook..
February 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , great shot .
February 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I love this shot - it seems a boardwalk with a solid chance to slumber in this wilderness!
February 15th, 2022  
Ethel ace
Ha, gotcha
February 15th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
The moment....!
FAV
February 15th, 2022  
Peter ace
Great candid ? Image, Beautifully framed and capture Dianne:)
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise