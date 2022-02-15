Sign up
Photo 2970
Waiting...
for the photographer to finish taking photos. I guess it all evens out when he is off fishing...
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
8
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
walkway
ahitu-regional-park
Brigette
ace
Love it
February 15th, 2022
Christina
Brilliant!
February 15th, 2022
julia
ace
Convenient for them to put a bed there for Chook..
February 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha , great shot .
February 15th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I love this shot - it seems a boardwalk with a solid chance to slumber in this wilderness!
February 15th, 2022
Ethel
ace
Ha, gotcha
February 15th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
The moment....!
FAV
February 15th, 2022
Peter
ace
Great candid ? Image, Beautifully framed and capture Dianne:)
February 15th, 2022
