The coast by dide
The coast

I need to get out and take some more images, so meanwhile, you get another view of the coastline about 3km from where we live. It was a bit busy in colour, so b&w it is.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the scene in b&w in view of the light and shadow.
February 16th, 2022  
Peter ace
Great tonal range and perspective Dianne:)
February 16th, 2022  
