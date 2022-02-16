Sign up
Photo 2971
The coast
I need to get out and take some more images, so meanwhile, you get another view of the coastline about 3km from where we live. It was a bit busy in colour, so b&w it is.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
2
0
Dianne
@dide
2971
photos
189
followers
116
following
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th February 2022 6:36pm
Tags
coast
,
beach
,
karioitahi
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the scene in b&w in view of the light and shadow.
February 16th, 2022
Peter
ace
Great tonal range and perspective Dianne:)
February 16th, 2022
