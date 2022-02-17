Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2972
Some random plant
This is a plant at Brooke's place. I have no idea what it is, but someone may be able to help? It looked interesting sticking out from the other greenery.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2972
photos
189
followers
116
following
814% complete
View this month »
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th February 2022 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
Dianne
Maybe
@julzmaioro
will be able to identify it?
February 17th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
It looks a little bit like the flower of a type of ivy plant? Not sure though. Nice image!
February 17th, 2022
Christina
No idea here - but great photo :)
February 17th, 2022
Dianne
@jamibann
it seemed to be amongst ivy - perhaps I better investigate as it may well be attached!
February 17th, 2022
julia
ace
It is the flower from the ivy..
February 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close