Previous
Next
Some random plant by dide
Photo 2972

Some random plant

This is a plant at Brooke's place. I have no idea what it is, but someone may be able to help? It looked interesting sticking out from the other greenery.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Maybe @julzmaioro will be able to identify it?
February 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
It looks a little bit like the flower of a type of ivy plant? Not sure though. Nice image!
February 17th, 2022  
Christina
No idea here - but great photo :)
February 17th, 2022  
Dianne
@jamibann it seemed to be amongst ivy - perhaps I better investigate as it may well be attached!
February 17th, 2022  
julia ace
It is the flower from the ivy..
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise