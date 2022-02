A gorgeous evening

We took the van out to the coast tonight to have dinner and watch the world go by. The beach is so busy these days. Unfortunately cars and motorbikes are allowed to drive on the beach. At times they are pretty reckless and it makes it unpleasant for others. Anyway, it was a lovely evening and nice to be where the air is a little cooler. I purposely took this image in portrait style to show off the lovely clouds as well as the beach scene.