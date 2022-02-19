Previous
Next
Freedom camping by dide
Photo 2974

Freedom camping

We stayed overnight at Hamilton's Gap so Chook could go fishing this morning. It is a great place to stay and there's lots of room. That's us at the bottom right.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great spot. I know my hubby would love it there!
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise