Through the hedge by dide
Photo 2990

Through the hedge

This is a cute old shed nestled in the hedge line where Josh grazes his sheep. It suited the sepia treatment.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
It's beautiful in sepia.
March 7th, 2022  
