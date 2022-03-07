Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2990
Through the hedge
This is a cute old shed nestled in the hedge line where Josh grazes his sheep. It suited the sepia treatment.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2990
photos
188
followers
117
following
819% complete
View this month »
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
20th February 2022 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
shed
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's beautiful in sepia.
March 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close