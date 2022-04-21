Previous
Next
Training by dide
Photo 3035

Training

My sister, niece and I went to the local surf beach this morning to watch the horses training. I was just trying out a bit of panning with some mediocre results ... this was the best.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris ace
Nicely done. Love this.
April 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
April 21st, 2022  
julia ace
Looks like he's going pretty fast.
April 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise