Photo 3035
Training
My sister, niece and I went to the local surf beach this morning to watch the horses training. I was just trying out a bit of panning with some mediocre results ... this was the best.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
beach
horses
karioitahi
Chris
ace
Nicely done. Love this.
April 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
April 21st, 2022
julia
ace
Looks like he's going pretty fast.
April 21st, 2022
