The mangroves by dide
The mangroves

Mangroves grow around the edge of the Manukau Harbour. Last evening at about sunset, I was wandering around at Ambury Park and loved the abstract look of the trunks and the pneumatophores (lateral oxygen uptake roots).
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
Antonio-S ace
Great!
April 25th, 2022  
Peter ace
Interesting subject, tones and lighting Dianne:)
April 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
One could imagine a swamp type monster here
April 25th, 2022  
