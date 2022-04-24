Sign up
Photo 3038
The mangroves
Mangroves grow around the edge of the Manukau Harbour. Last evening at about sunset, I was wandering around at Ambury Park and loved the abstract look of the trunks and the pneumatophores (lateral oxygen uptake roots).
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
3
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
25th April 2022 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mangrove
,
manukau
,
ambury-regional-park
Antonio-S
ace
Great!
April 25th, 2022
Peter
ace
Interesting subject, tones and lighting Dianne:)
April 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
One could imagine a swamp type monster here
April 25th, 2022
