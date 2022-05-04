Sign up
Photo 3048
Hamilton's Gap
Josh and Jodi giving Tui a run at the beach. This is the labrador that featured in yesterday's photo. We are all really enjoying the beautiful autumn weather.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
1st May 2022 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
beach
,
hamiltons-gap
Diana
ace
Beautiful scene and capture. We too are having unusually hot sunny days.
May 4th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful beach scene and lovely family portrait.
May 4th, 2022
