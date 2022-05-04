Previous
Hamilton's Gap by dide
Photo 3048

Hamilton's Gap

Josh and Jodi giving Tui a run at the beach. This is the labrador that featured in yesterday's photo. We are all really enjoying the beautiful autumn weather.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Dianne

Diana ace
Beautiful scene and capture. We too are having unusually hot sunny days.
May 4th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A wonderful beach scene and lovely family portrait.
May 4th, 2022  
