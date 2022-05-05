Previous
Pukekura Park by dide
Pukekura Park

This was taken about 3 months ago while we were in New Plymouth. There were such lovely reflections of the NZ silver fern (ponga) ferns. Pukekura Park is a beautiful park to spend time wandering around at any season of the year.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Marloes ace
I love the colors and reflections!
May 5th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
We are very lucky to have such a beautiful park in our home city. It is a shame I wasn't home while you were here.
May 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful reflections and colours.
May 5th, 2022  
