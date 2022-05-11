Sign up
Photo 3055
The cabbage tree
Cabbage (Cordyline australis) trees are so photogenic and this one looked great against the foggy background. There were some other trees that I wanted to photograph too, but the light wasn't as nice as on this one.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3055
photos
191
followers
117
following
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th May 2022 10:26am
Tags
cabbage-tree
,
awhitu-regional-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , love the corydaline - I have an 8-9 ft high one in my garden a real show stopper here ( also a red leafed one in a pot ) fav
May 11th, 2022
