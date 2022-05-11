Previous
The cabbage tree by dide
The cabbage tree

Cabbage (Cordyline australis) trees are so photogenic and this one looked great against the foggy background. There were some other trees that I wanted to photograph too, but the light wasn't as nice as on this one.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , love the corydaline - I have an 8-9 ft high one in my garden a real show stopper here ( also a red leafed one in a pot ) fav
May 11th, 2022  
