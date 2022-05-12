Previous
Next
Roll on next summer by dide
Photo 3056

Roll on next summer

This is a popular swing in the camping area at Awhitu Regional Park. The kids enjoy the swing and they also love to climb the tree.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise