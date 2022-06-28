Previous
The three musketeers by dide
Photo 3103

The three musketeers

We often have between one and three labs at our place. They belong to our sons, but being the wonderful parents that we are....
Here are Trix, Flo and Tui sitting in the sunshine on the front lawn. Hardest part is getting them to all sit still!
Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Great shot of this beautiful trio.
June 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
June 28th, 2022  
