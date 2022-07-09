Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3114
Under the jetty
We are staying overnight at one of our favourite spots - Awhitu Regional Park. I was trying some slow shutter images with the ND filter. I was hoping to get some with cloud movement, but it didn't happen.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3114
photos
191
followers
117
following
853% complete
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th July 2022 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
tide
,
jetty
,
slow-shutter
,
awhitu-regional-park
Maggiemae
ace
Glad you are still trying.. all your photos are so good, though! No reflection but great sea colour and texture!
July 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close