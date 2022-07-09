Previous
Next
Under the jetty by dide
Photo 3114

Under the jetty

We are staying overnight at one of our favourite spots - Awhitu Regional Park. I was trying some slow shutter images with the ND filter. I was hoping to get some with cloud movement, but it didn't happen.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Glad you are still trying.. all your photos are so good, though! No reflection but great sea colour and texture!
July 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise