Cordyline australis by dide
Cordyline australis

I do love cabbage trees and this morning, this one looked great against the cloudy sky. It reminded me of a Dr Seuss tree!
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
SandraD ace
Lovely in silhouette. The best way to capture it's form, it is otherwise quite ordinary. Great shot.
July 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and silhouettes.
July 10th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture in b&w.
July 10th, 2022  
