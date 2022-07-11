Sign up
Photo 3116
The beach
Awhitu in the early light. The sunrise was a bit of a fizzer, so I was just playing with some slow shutter speed images.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3116
photos
192
followers
117
following
853% complete
View this month »
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th July 2022 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
slow-shutter
,
awhitu-regional-park
