Photo 3123
Last one standing
It is nice that I have an image of this tree against the sunrise sky, because either the wind or a chainsaw is going to deal with is really soon. It is dead and needs to come down.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th July 2022 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunrise
,
farm
