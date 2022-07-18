Previous
Next
Last one standing by dide
Photo 3123

Last one standing

It is nice that I have an image of this tree against the sunrise sky, because either the wind or a chainsaw is going to deal with is really soon. It is dead and needs to come down.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise