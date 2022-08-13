Previous
Spring by dide
Photo 3149

Spring

We are staying at Ambury Regional Park. There are new lambs and calves. My little niece enjoyed bottle feeding a lamb this afternoon.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
How adorable is this, such a cutie!
August 13th, 2022  
