Previous
Next
Reflections 2 by dide
Photo 3155

Reflections 2

I'm filling yesterday's gap with an image from an exhibition I went to today with @julzmaioro The artists make the designs then a company makes them into neon light displays.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise