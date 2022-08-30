Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3166
The bar leaner
Jesse made Chad a bar leaner for his garage. Here they are loading it up, ready for its new home. It is made from a big macrocarpa slab, so is pretty heavy!
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3166
photos
186
followers
113
following
867% complete
View this month »
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th August 2022 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
table
,
brothers
,
woodwork
,
bar-leaner
Peter
ace
Impressive table looks very well made to Dianne, only in the left image do you get a real sense of scale could get a few beers around it for sure:)
August 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close