Previous
Next
The bar leaner by dide
Photo 3166

The bar leaner

Jesse made Chad a bar leaner for his garage. Here they are loading it up, ready for its new home. It is made from a big macrocarpa slab, so is pretty heavy!
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Impressive table looks very well made to Dianne, only in the left image do you get a real sense of scale could get a few beers around it for sure:)
August 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise