Photo 3167
On reflection
This was taken a few weeks ago when
@julzmaioro
and I were having a look at the flooding around the Waikato River. I have boosted the colour to make it more interesting.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
flooding
,
waikato-river
