On reflection by dide
Photo 3167

On reflection

This was taken a few weeks ago when @julzmaioro and I were having a look at the flooding around the Waikato River. I have boosted the colour to make it more interesting.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

