Photo 3218
How many legs on this horse?
I laughed at this image - a real juxtaposition with the legs lined up like this!
Connor and Colin at Ambury Regional Park.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
16th October 2022 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legs
,
horse
,
clydesdale
,
ambury-regional-park
Diana
ace
Gorgeous horses beautifully captured.
October 22nd, 2022
