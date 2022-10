Afternoon tea visitor

We are staying at Hamilton's Gap tonight. Just after we arrived, we were sitting outside having a cuppa, when along wandered this bull. Perhaps he needed a cuppa too? There are quite a few people camping here, but we managed to tuck ourselves at the end of the camping area and feel like we are the only ones here. We had friends come for dinner - a pot luck dinner that was yummy. We decided to meet up for a nice occasion, as the last 3 times we have seen them was at funerals.