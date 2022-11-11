Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3239
Camera Club Workshop
I’m away for the weekend at Awhitu for a Camera Club workshop weekend. One of the tutors was Chris - here showcasing some of the many photos he has taken of gigs and music stars over the years.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3240
photos
185
followers
116
following
887% complete
View this month »
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
club
,
camera-
,
awhitu
julia
ace
Certainly a busy and interesting weekend.. Always fun with like minded people.
November 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close