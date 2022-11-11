Previous
Camera Club Workshop by dide
Photo 3239

Camera Club Workshop

I’m away for the weekend at Awhitu for a Camera Club workshop weekend. One of the tutors was Chris - here showcasing some of the many photos he has taken of gigs and music stars over the years.
Dianne

julia ace
Certainly a busy and interesting weekend.. Always fun with like minded people.
November 12th, 2022  
