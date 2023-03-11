Previous
Swimming lessons by dide
Photo 3359

Swimming lessons

We have been staying with the grandies for the weekend and this morning went with them for their swimming lessons. Rudy has had these lessons before, and Ida at 6 months has just begun. It was lovely to see how they were managing.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
