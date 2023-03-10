Previous
Puriri berries by dide
Puriri berries

NZ's native puriri trees are great food trees for birds. Most of the year there are either flowers or berries (and often both). The native birds love the nectar and the wood pigeons gobble up the berries.
Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful capture of these lovely berries!
March 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
They do look delicious, wonderful focus and dof.
March 10th, 2023  
