Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3358
Puriri berries
NZ's native puriri trees are great food trees for birds. Most of the year there are either flowers or berries (and often both). The native birds love the nectar and the wood pigeons gobble up the berries.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3358
photos
183
followers
121
following
920% complete
View this month »
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th March 2023 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
native
,
berries
,
puriri
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful capture of these lovely berries!
March 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
They do look delicious, wonderful focus and dof.
March 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close