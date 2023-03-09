Previous
Morning mist by dide
Photo 3357

Morning mist

The view across to the neighbour's farm. This is the old cowshed. A bit of mist gave it added interest. We've had quite a few foggy mornings lately as we head into autumn.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous view and colour, beautiful shot.
March 9th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully morning light image Dianne:)
March 9th, 2023  
