Photo 3363
Risky!
Taken a couple of months ago, this image shows the risk some fishermen take. On this rock at Muriwai, there always seems to be people fishing. Sometimes they get swept off and drowned because they don't take notice of the tides or conditions.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3363
photos
181
followers
121
following
921% complete
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th January 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
fishing
,
fishermen
,
muriwai
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks scary
March 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot this rocky area and yes too many lose their lives there
March 15th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great shot of the scene. It looks very dangerous to go fishing there.
March 15th, 2023
