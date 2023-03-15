Previous
Taken a couple of months ago, this image shows the risk some fishermen take. On this rock at Muriwai, there always seems to be people fishing. Sometimes they get swept off and drowned because they don't take notice of the tides or conditions.
Joan Robillard ace
Looks scary
March 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot this rocky area and yes too many lose their lives there
March 15th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great shot of the scene. It looks very dangerous to go fishing there.
March 15th, 2023  
