Dinner for 6 please by dide
Photo 3364

Dinner for 6 please

Maize harvesting time is very hectic for our son Josh and his crew. Sometimes in the late afternoon we'll get a call from him - can you please bring dinner out for 6 people? Tonight's menu was mince pie, mashed kumara with cheesy topping, salad and buns. The guys always appreciate a home cooked meal to sustain them as they work into the night. It's been a very strange season with lots of rain and high winds from the cyclone, making some crops very difficult to harvest. Today though, it was all going nicely.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Dianne

Photo Details

Brigette ace
I love the story this photo tells 😊
March 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
March 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Captures the essence of hungry men - after a hard day's grafting - and perhaps the day not ended yet!
March 16th, 2023  
