Dinner for 6 please

Maize harvesting time is very hectic for our son Josh and his crew. Sometimes in the late afternoon we'll get a call from him - can you please bring dinner out for 6 people? Tonight's menu was mince pie, mashed kumara with cheesy topping, salad and buns. The guys always appreciate a home cooked meal to sustain them as they work into the night. It's been a very strange season with lots of rain and high winds from the cyclone, making some crops very difficult to harvest. Today though, it was all going nicely.