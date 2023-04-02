Previous
Old Skool Bus by dide
Photo 3381

Old Skool Bus

Coming back through our small town today and we spotted this 'Old Skool Bus' parked outside the local. I got out to take an image from a better angle, only to have it drive away!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
julia ace
This bus went down our road this morning.. Certainly not what you expect to see on our country roads on a Sunday..
April 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I just want to sing " the wheels on the bus go round and round!" Lovely & bright
April 2nd, 2023  
Peter ace
Pitty it was not the modern car that drove off, well spotted and captured Dianne:)
April 2nd, 2023  
Dianne
@pcoulson I agree.
April 2nd, 2023  
chikadnz ace
We met some people recently who are living in one of these!
April 2nd, 2023  
Dianne
@chikadnz same one perhaps??
April 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 2nd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
April 2nd, 2023  
Brian ace
Beautiful.
April 2nd, 2023  
