Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3381
Old Skool Bus
Coming back through our small town today and we spotted this 'Old Skool Bus' parked outside the local. I got out to take an image from a better angle, only to have it drive away!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
9
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3381
photos
181
followers
122
following
926% complete
View this month »
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
2nd April 2023 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
bus
,
local
julia
ace
This bus went down our road this morning.. Certainly not what you expect to see on our country roads on a Sunday..
April 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I just want to sing " the wheels on the bus go round and round!" Lovely & bright
April 2nd, 2023
Peter
ace
Pitty it was not the modern car that drove off, well spotted and captured Dianne:)
April 2nd, 2023
Dianne
@pcoulson
I agree.
April 2nd, 2023
chikadnz
ace
We met some people recently who are living in one of these!
April 2nd, 2023
Dianne
@chikadnz
same one perhaps??
April 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 2nd, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
April 2nd, 2023
Brian
ace
Beautiful.
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close