NZ fern

Today it was showery weather in the morning, but later in the day we managed to visit a favourite patch of NZ bush. I was saddened to see that the pretty stream has been altered by a huge flood and much of the character has been lost. Over time, the ferns will regrow and the area will look better in a few months. This piece of dead, broken fern was shot how I found it and made a great ‘fill the frame’ image.