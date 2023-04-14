Previous
First aid by dide
Photo 3393

First aid

Today, we had a first aid course at school for some of the staff. We need to complete a course every two years. These were the manikins we needed to use for CPR and choking prevention.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
A good thing I am sure
April 14th, 2023  
Brian ace
I support every able bodied person doing a first aid course. A set of skills that you don't expect to use, but they may just save someone's life.
April 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
That is so neccesary, my daughter does a course every year on her own free will. She says she does not want to be helpless if a situation arises.
April 14th, 2023  
