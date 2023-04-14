Sign up
Photo 3393
First aid
Today, we had a first aid course at school for some of the staff. We need to complete a course every two years. These were the manikins we needed to use for CPR and choking prevention.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
3
0
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th April 2023 8:43am
Tags
school
,
manikins
,
first-aid
Joan Robillard
ace
A good thing I am sure
April 14th, 2023
Brian
ace
I support every able bodied person doing a first aid course. A set of skills that you don't expect to use, but they may just save someone's life.
April 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
That is so neccesary, my daughter does a course every year on her own free will. She says she does not want to be helpless if a situation arises.
April 14th, 2023
