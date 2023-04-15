Sign up
Photo 3394
Baby blue eyes
The cutest little monkey peeping out of the camper van window while we were camping on the weekend. Little Ida is on the move - 'crawling' about the place and now wanting to pull herself up on things.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3396
photos
183
followers
123
following
930% complete
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
Tags
camping
,
granddaughter
,
ambury-regional-park
Brian
ace
Wonderful portrait
April 17th, 2023
