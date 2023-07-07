Previous
Swim time. by dide
Photo 3477

Swim time.

I went to watch Jodi with Quinn at his swimming today. He really loves the water and splashes about nicely. He is also totally unfazed about the quick dunking under during his lesson.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cute
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise