Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3477
Swim time.
I went to watch Jodi with Quinn at his swimming today. He really loves the water and splashes about nicely. He is also totally unfazed about the quick dunking under during his lesson.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3477
photos
179
followers
120
following
952% complete
View this month »
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th July 2023 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
swimming
,
grandson
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
July 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close