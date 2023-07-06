Previous
Exploring by dide
What a great day we've had today, with lots of family around and time on the farm. It is so nice to see the kids making their own fun and interacting with the cows.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
winghong_ho
Lovely day and capture.
July 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Young farmers in the making here
July 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely day and collage
July 6th, 2023  
