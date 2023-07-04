After training

Previous
We have had high winds over the past few days, so this morning I went out to the to watch the horses training. There was so much foam around, but it didn't seem to worry the horses. You can see it all blowing in the air as the wind whipped it up.
Dianne

Peter ace
What a wonderful find Dianne impressive image Dianne:)
July 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
Awesome find
July 4th, 2023  
