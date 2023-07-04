Sign up
Previous
Photo 3474
After training
We have had high winds over the past few days, so this morning I went out to the to watch the horses training. There was so much foam around, but it didn't seem to worry the horses. You can see it all blowing in the air as the wind whipped it up.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
2
2
Dianne
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
Tags
beach
,
horses
,
training
,
wind
,
foam
Peter
ace
What a wonderful find Dianne impressive image Dianne:)
July 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
Awesome find
July 4th, 2023
