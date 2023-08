A Third Placing

This is a pretty awful photo, but it is a record of today's outcome at the Auckland Camera Clubs' competition result. The theme for this was 'Time for a Cuppa' and images had to be straight out of the camera. The image on the left is from a woman who belongs both to our club and another, so we were actually competing against each other. One of our team members won her category and then went on to have the winning image overall. We don't know where the team came yet, but it wasn't top three...