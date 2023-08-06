Sign up
Photo 3507
Winter sunshine
It was such a nice day today, that we went down the paddock and planted a few more trees. Josh and Chook had planted about 80 in the morning and this afternoon we planted a few more. It was nice having lots of family around for the day.
6th August 2023
family
,
trees
,
rural
,
farm
Brigette
ace
so nice to finally have some lovely weather - sounds like lovely family time
August 6th, 2023
