Photo 3508
Resting
I'm home this week after minor surgery on my leg, which requires rest and elevation. Hopefully it will heal quickly and I can get back to normal.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
Tags
leg
,
rest
,
surgery
