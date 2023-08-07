Previous
Next
Resting by dide
Photo 3508

Resting

I'm home this week after minor surgery on my leg, which requires rest and elevation. Hopefully it will heal quickly and I can get back to normal.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise