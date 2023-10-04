Previous
Junior tractor driver by dide
Photo 3566

Junior tractor driver

Little Quinn sitting with his dad in the tractor today. We have been looking at photos of his dad at the same age and they are like peas in a pod.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
This is so cute, a farmer in the making! Love the little pinkie in the air!
October 4th, 2023  
