Previous
Photo 3569
Swimming lessons
I went to watch Quinn with his water confidence lessons today. He absolutely loves being in the pool and splashes away and doesn't mind the odd dunking.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3569
photos
171
followers
119
following
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
14
3
365
7th October 2023 8:13pm
water
,
pool
,
swimming
,
grandson
,
lessons
Diana
ace
Lovely fun collage, they can never start too young.
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous fun time great they start early
October 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage
October 7th, 2023
