Swimming lessons by dide
Swimming lessons

I went to watch Quinn with his water confidence lessons today. He absolutely loves being in the pool and splashes away and doesn't mind the odd dunking.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Lovely fun collage, they can never start too young.
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous fun time great they start early
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage
October 7th, 2023  
