Previous
Photo 3570
The old barn
We have had all kinds of weather today - rain, bit of wind, sunshine and thunder in the distance. We look across to this old barn and it is slowly disintegrating. The ominous sky behind it caught my eye towards the end of the day.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
12
2
365
Canon EOS 6D
8th October 2023 4:52pm
sky
,
barn
,
clouds
,
rural
,
farm
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely capture of the barn and the weather.
October 8th, 2023
