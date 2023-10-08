Previous
The old barn by dide
Photo 3570

The old barn

We have had all kinds of weather today - rain, bit of wind, sunshine and thunder in the distance. We look across to this old barn and it is slowly disintegrating. The ominous sky behind it caught my eye towards the end of the day.
Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 8th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely capture of the barn and the weather.
October 8th, 2023  
