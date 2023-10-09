Previous
Homemade by dide
Homemade

I was experimenting with gluten free flour on the weekend and these ginger nuts turned out surprisingly well.
Dianne

@dide
Dawn ace
They look yum
October 9th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice and gingery with a crunch?
October 9th, 2023  
Dianne
@koalagardens sure are!
October 9th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@dide do you have a link to the recipe? I have a friend coming to visit and these would be quite perfect!
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
They look so delicious, I need gluten free too and would love the recipe ;-)
October 9th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
They look very tasty and all the same size!
October 9th, 2023  
