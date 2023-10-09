Sign up
Previous
Photo 3571
Homemade
I was experimenting with gluten free flour on the weekend and these ginger nuts turned out surprisingly well.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
7
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
15
7
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
8th October 2023 12:15pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
baking
,
biscuits
,
ginger-nuts
Dawn
ace
They look yum
October 9th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice and gingery with a crunch?
October 9th, 2023
Dianne
@koalagardens
sure are!
October 9th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@dide
do you have a link to the recipe? I have a friend coming to visit and these would be quite perfect!
October 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
They look so delicious, I need gluten free too and would love the recipe ;-)
October 9th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
They look very tasty and all the same size!
October 9th, 2023
