Previous
Next
Looking green by dide
Photo 3572

Looking green

Just for the record to show how it looks out our window these days. The sprayed area just beyond the trees is the new planting, so hopefully by this time next year we will be able to see some little native trees growing in the distance.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of your beautiful view. It will take some time but will surely look fabulous.
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise