Photo 3572
Looking green
Just for the record to show how it looks out our window these days. The sprayed area just beyond the trees is the new planting, so hopefully by this time next year we will be able to see some little native trees growing in the distance.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th October 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
native
,
trees
,
rural
,
farm
,
planting
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of your beautiful view. It will take some time but will surely look fabulous.
October 11th, 2023
